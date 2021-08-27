Glassman Wealth Services Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,669,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,295,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

