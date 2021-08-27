Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Stake Raised by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,954,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,949,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,845,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71.

