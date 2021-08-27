Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth $4,836,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 197.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth $1,412,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23.

