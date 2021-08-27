Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,990 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 342% compared to the average daily volume of 2,262 put options.

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.20 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

