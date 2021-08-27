GNY Hits Market Capitalization of $70.22 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $70.22 million and $184,964.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00749953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00098198 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

