Gold Royalty’s (GROY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Royalty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

GROY opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

