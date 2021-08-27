Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will report $35.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the lowest is $34.43 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year sales of $138.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNOG shares. Benchmark downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 307,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

