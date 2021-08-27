Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 54,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.75. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

