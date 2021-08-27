Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,979,000 after purchasing an additional 997,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 901,393 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after purchasing an additional 433,748 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.91. 330,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,284. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $90.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.