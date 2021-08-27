Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,911 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $25,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 190,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

