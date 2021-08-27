GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

GoPro stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160 in the last 90 days. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

