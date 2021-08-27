Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,366 ($17.85) and last traded at GBX 1,359 ($17.76), with a volume of 728010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,309 ($17.10).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,250.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38.

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

