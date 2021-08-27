Grafton Group plc (GFTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,401 ($18.30) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,250.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,409 ($18.41).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

