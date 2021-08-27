Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of GYC opened at €23.14 ($27.22) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.94.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

