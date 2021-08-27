Graypoint LLC Buys 3,945 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.88. 313,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,399. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.94.

