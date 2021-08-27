Graypoint LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 296.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,017 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

