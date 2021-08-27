Graypoint LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.01. 404,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,858. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $247.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

