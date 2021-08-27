Graypoint LLC Sells 240 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

SPMD traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $48.58. 19,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,247. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10.

