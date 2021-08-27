Graypoint LLC Sells 885 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTIP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,258. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12.

