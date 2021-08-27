Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.37

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.37 and traded as low as C$13.20. Great Bear Resources shares last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 75,024 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

