Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPEAF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.