Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,832 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $116.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

