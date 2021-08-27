Grimes & Company Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

BIZD opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.