Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,923 shares of company stock worth $64,315,748 in the last quarter.

Shares of RBLX opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.08. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

