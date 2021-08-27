Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 6.51% of Grocery Outlet worth $215,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 140,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

