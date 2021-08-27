Grumpy.finance Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $541,753.95 and approximately $299.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00760082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00099635 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,119,427,104,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.