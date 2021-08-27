Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 68,015 shares.The stock last traded at $113.49 and had previously closed at $109.51.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.