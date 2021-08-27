Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 68,015 shares.The stock last traded at $113.49 and had previously closed at $109.51.
PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.