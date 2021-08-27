Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $121.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of PAC opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

