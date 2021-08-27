Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $121.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
Shares of PAC opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
