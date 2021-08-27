Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 26,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 702,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

