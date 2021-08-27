GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 699.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,216 shares during the quarter. Express makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Express were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,344 shares of company stock valued at $720,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Express stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 182,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $433.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.