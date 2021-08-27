GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $3.87 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

