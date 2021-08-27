GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 38,761 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 167.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,292,493. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

