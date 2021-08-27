GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of UGI by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 639,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $8,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,235. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

