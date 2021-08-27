Guider (GDR) Price Up 22.9% This Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $7,573.03 and approximately $121.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

