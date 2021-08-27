Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,026,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 22,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,884. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40.

