Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clark Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.81. 17,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.