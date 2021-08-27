Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

