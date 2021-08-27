Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 21,784 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $181.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.61. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

