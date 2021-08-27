Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,921 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $156.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

