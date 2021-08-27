Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $175.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,738 shares of company stock worth $21,759,207. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

