Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.93. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.