Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,162 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

NYSE GWW opened at $428.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.34. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

