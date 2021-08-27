Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 4,569,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

