Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 14,418 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.45 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $303.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

