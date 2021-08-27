Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 935 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.1% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

