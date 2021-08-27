Harbor Advisory Corp MA Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.