Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.35

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 1552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

HBRIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

