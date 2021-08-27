Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 101,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,471,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 365,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. 7,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.23 million, a P/E ratio of -938.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

