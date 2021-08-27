Hashgard (GARD) Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $129,438.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.00 or 0.00745718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00097471 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

