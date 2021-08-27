HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HAVN Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Friday. 87,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. HAVN Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

